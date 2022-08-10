A’Ibom Worries over Mobil, Seplat Energy Deal despite Court Case

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed worried that President Mmuhammadu Buhari has consented to the acquisition of shallow water assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy despite the fact that the case is court.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Essien Udom, in a statement yesterday regretted that President Buhari uses his position as Minister of Petroleum Resources to give concern to the said acquisition.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, to the effect that President Buhari, in his capacity as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, has consented to the acquisition of shallow water assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy.

“This is to inform the general public that this proposed transaction is subject to restraining orders of injunction of the High Court of Akwa Ibom State in Uyo in Suits No. Hek/56/2018, Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State vs. Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and HU/209/2020, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited v. Governor of Akwa Ibom State and three others.

“Exxonmobil, Seplat Energy, NNPC Limited, and the Federal Government of Nigeria have the actual knowledge of the court orders, having been duly served with the orders and/or various newspaper publications of same.

“This executive interference with the judicial process of a court of competent jurisdiction is sad and ill-advised, and is contemptuous of the High Court of Akwa Ibom State.

“The state urges the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to take the above facts into consideration as it considers its position in this matter.

“Take notice therefore that anyone who deals with the shares or assets of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited during the subsistence of the said orders and in the pendency of the above suits does so at their own risk. Let the buyer beware,” the statement noted.