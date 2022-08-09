YEASA Targets Active Youth Participation in Agriculture

Latest Headlines
Gilbert Ekugbe
The Youth Employment in Agribusiness and Sustainable Agriculture (YEASA) project is targeting to improve the livelihoods of youths in rural communities through agriculture and agriculture enterprises by providing them with improved technical, business, entrepreneurial, financial and life skills.
The YEASA said at a workshop that was organised by a consortium of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and AfricaRice for national and local stakeholders on the roadmap for public and private youth investments in the agricultural sector, said that the workshop showcased agribusiness start-ups that emerged from project implementation to facilitate linkages with government and private sector opportunities for youth.