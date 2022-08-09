Tale of Two Presidential Campaign Spokespersons

Emameh Gabriel writes that the stage is set for fireworks as the two main political parties, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, appoint spokespersons for their respective presidential candidates

The political climate in Nigeria is close to a boiling point as campaigns for the 2023 general elections kick off in earnest next month.

With political parties, especially the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), already on top of their game to present their scorecards to Nigerians as well as to market their standard-bearers, it is expected to be an atmosphere of robust engagement, and fireworks as already being witnessed in the last few days.

A prerequisite for this is of course the deployment of well-equiped image makers who will serve as the first and last line of defence for their respective political parties to help propel them to victory at the polls.

From all indications, the 2023 campaigns would not be business as usual; it’s going to be issues based rather than a cacophony of expired fairy tales. Political parties’ spokespersons would be confronted with burning questions that require honest answers to Nigerians who are now better informed and politically sensitized.

It, therefore, came as no surprise last week when Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was picked by the ruling APC as its campaign spokesperson and former ranking Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, as the mouthpiece of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, a selection that has been described in some quarters as mismatch.

Keyamo, a lawyer, social crusader, critic, fluent orator and columnist was at the buildup to the 2019 presidential election appointed the Director, Strategic Communications in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Campaign Organisation. A job he executed to the amazement of many Nigerians who believed that the Buhari-led APC would have nothing tangible to campaign with. Four years after, the party has again rewarded him with the same position to lead its army of propaganda.

Keyamo is a product of late Gani Fawehinmi and a front line legal activist in the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) on the hey days of late GeneralSani Abacha regime in the 1990s.

His wit, charm, humour and charisma, skill of embellishing history with facts and the ability to captivate his audiences’ attention have made him a valuable asset to his party, especially as his party, the government in power, would mostly be on the defensive throughout the campaign.

Nnenna Agbai, a member of APC Strategic Communication Committee for the 2019 presidential election, in her defence of the choice of Keyamo said: “APC made the best choice of Keyamo, because he is well rounded and grounded. He is not just a legal icon in Nigeria, but an activist of history who ventured into politics out of realism and pragmatism. APC Keyamo and PDP Melaye is a total contrast. More like night and darkness; an intellectual and a palace jester.

“Keyamo would be a torn on the flesh of anyone he engages, especially the main opposition PDP, a party he is very conversant with its history and anticedence. He has an intimidating resume that bullies the likes of Dino. He is the best man for the job and someone like Dino Melaye who is careless talkative whould have to prepare for that”.

On the other hand, Dino Melaye, is no doubt a strong force in politics and his political career has been a successful one so far till recently when he was defeated by one of his arch political rival, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Melaye started his political career at a student and was once a member of the House of Representatives, representing Kabba/Ijumu federal constituency in Kogi State and in 2015 he was elected as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

He will bring his wealth of experience as a politician on the table but many believe that it’s would be difficult for him to take on Keyamo who is more experienced on the job.

“Dino Melaye, is a national voice to reckon with. He is a Senator with over 10 university degrees. He is one of the most followed and influential politicians on social media. When the campaign kicks off, Dino Melaye will bring intellectual and political experience to the table, with focus on facts and issue based campaign to promote the Atiku/Okowa ticket and PDP at large.

“Dino has been preaching about Atiku Abubakar before the primary election. So, I think what informed his selection is the fact he is a very strong supporter of Atiku and also one of the best in PDP, who is vocal and proactive to challenge the manipulative media propaganda of the ruling party”, said Audu Mahmood, Director General, PDP New Generation.

Dino has been a staunch supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential flag bearer, even against a northern presidency of the party.

His appointment, according to a source in Atiku’s camp, was a reward for his loyalty to the former vice president.

Both Keyamo and Melaye have been successful in their careers but yet again, they have arduous task ahead to convince Nigerians why either of the APC or the PDP deserve the goodwill of Nigerians. Their appointment has reignited the long running battle between the two major political parties in the country.

In an already charged and frenzied political atmosphere and extremely polarized nation, currently battling insecurity in all fronts, one that is also being affected by the global economic crisis, it is expected that both Keyamo and Melaye take into cognisance what voters think and understand the way in which media narratives dictate or undermine how electorate react much better to develop their winning strategy.

The APC for instance, after enjoying soaring popularity at the buildup to the 2015 general elections, has recently become a subject of increased criticism after almost eight years in the helm of affairs, and the main opposition PDP has taken advantage largely on the global economy crisis which Nigeria is not spared too, the slow pace of economic recovery and steady rise in inflation, as a tool for campaign.

On the other, the PDP has a damaged reputation to repair. The party had in the build up to the 2019 general elections apologized to Nigerians for how it mismanaged the country’s economy and promised to turn things around if given another chance.

The party is currently battling to rescue itself from how it poorly managed the country’s economy in its 16 years in power. The PDP was largely criticised for corruption, insecurity and impunity, especially under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration- factors that majorly contributed to its defeat in 2015.

With Keyamo and Melaye leading the pack as their parties’ candidates megaphones, it is expected to be an atmosphere of verbal war and fireworks. But what is key for the campaign would be anchored on issues that directly affect the lives of the people. Their responsibility is a brutal one; the hours are long; the issues are complicated and the people are not taking it likely this time as these would no doubt ignite the days ahead.

Last week, in what appeared to be a prelude to the battle of wit ahead of the elections, Melaye launched a brutal attack on Keyamo over his recent outburst against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He did not only promise to devour the APC’s campaign spokesperson, he also challenge him for a debate.

Keyamo had earlier appeared on a national television programme last Friday, where he discredited the candidacy of former Vice President, condemning his presidential ambition, saying Atiku has nothing to offer the country as he lacks the capacity to rule Nigeria as a president.

During the interview, Keyamo noted that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is far better than Atiku in terms of capacity and experience.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar has never held any government position where he makes the final call. He was vice president; he was not the chief executive. He was never governor. He was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar.

“Peter Obi is ahead of him in terms of capacity to make decisions. So how are we going to hand over the country to somebody who has never shown the capacity, who has never held a position where he makes the final call?”

In a swift reaction to Keyamo’s position, Melaye said, unlike Tinubu, the PDP candidate was contesting the 2023 election with rich credentials.

Melaye who countered Keyamo, said anyone who has served as Vice President is fit for the number one position.

In a video published on his social media handles, Melaye challenged the Minister to a debate where he vowed to break him (Keyamo) into pieces.

His words: “Ask Nigerians today, what portfolio is Keyamo holding? Many will tell you that they don’t even know the ministry he is working in because he is redundant, inactive, and not visible.

“Because he is not known as Minister, he is mistaking his office as a Minister of State for the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No Nigerian who is educated, and intellectually okay will abuse the office of the Vice President of Nigeria.

“What Keyamo attacked is not Atiku Abubakar but the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the number two office in this country.

“Because he has monetized his conscience, that is why he will not understand that the office of Nigerian Vice President has some ministries, agencies under its direct supervision and oversight. That is why he will not know that in the absence of the president, the vice president is the acting president with executive power anytime the president is out of the country. So what he has done is that he has abused the office of Nigerian VP even as a lawyer who should understand the constitutionality of that office.

“Anyone who has been a VP is fit to be a president. Can Keyamo also say that Atiku has not succeeded internationally as a businessman?

“I am going to challenge you to a debate. I challenge you to a debate and when we sit down, I will break you into pieces”.

Melaye’s response has, however, been punctured as a chieftain of the APC, Elton Onwu,stressed that the PDP presidential spokesmanhas not addressed the issues raised by the APC presidential spokesperson.

According to him: “Melaye has missed it. He left critical issues on ground and start chasing shadows, abusing and calling Keyamo names. The Keyamo I know will not join issues with him, said an APC Chieftain, Elton Onwu.

“He talks about Keyamo attacking Atiku who is no longer in power but the same Melaye constantly attacks Buhari and his office without the respect for his office or his age. Only an uncultured man whould attack someone of Bubari’s age and turn around abusing others not to speak of Atiku”.

“Remember that Keyamo was also the spokesman for the President Buhari Re Election campaign in 2019, he was a formidable asset in the APC campaign council and came fully loaded.

“Keyamo is too well-read and informed for the type of circus we are used to. Just imagine the way Melaye was struggling with words just to market someone that is not sellable; throughout the interview.

“His principal just made a major blunder in appointing him a spokesperson and against an Intellectual Titan like Festus Keyamo; who of course “Doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and “takes no prisoners”.

“For me, while I will maintain that Atiku’s choice for Melaye has confirmed Kayemo’s position that he lacks the capacity to lead Nigeria, it is a plus for the APC and work over for Keyamo. After watching the encounter I told myself that Asiwaju is truly a genius to have picked Keyamo as his spokesman for his election”