Soyinka Condemns Seadogs’ Viral Video Purportedly Mocking Tinubu

Renowned playwright and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday took exception to a viral video in which members of the Pyrates Confraternity were seen chanting what appeared to be an anti-Bola Tinubu song.

The clip showed the group in a procession, mimicking a recent moniker, Emilokan, which is largely credited to the former Lagos governor and mockingly questioning how a man who allegedly has unstable limbs would insist “it’s my turn”.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In his comments which he titled: “Interim Statement on a Dubious Political Outing,” the octogenarian, who along with some friends formed the association in his days as a university student, described the event as distasteful.

Soyinka stated that although he couldn’t impose what political views members should hold, it was patently wrong for the group to publicly discredit one of the candidates, stressing that the development was bizarre.

“My attention has been drawn to a video clip making internet rounds, of a dancing and chanting group, in red and white costume, purportedly members of the Pyrates Confraternity. The display acidly targets a presidential candidate in the awaited 2023 elections.

“Since the whole world knows of my connection with that fraternity, it is essential that I state in clear, unambiguous terms, that I am not involved in that public performance, nor in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs.

“Like any other civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively. So also is Wole Soyinka in his own person,” the respected writer said.

Stressing that he does not interfere in, nor does he attempt to dictate the political choices of the confraternity, Soyinka said he remained unaware that the association ever engages in a collective statement of sponsorship or repudiation of any candidate.

“This is clearly a new and bizarre development, fraught with unpredictable consequences,” he wrote.

Soyinka posited that having listened to the lyrics of the song, he came to the conclusion that it went against the culture that is clearly against mocking persons with disabilities.

“In addition, let me make the following cultural affirmation. I have listened to the lyrics of the chant intently and I am frankly appalled. I find it distasteful. I belong to a culture where we do not mock physical afflictions or disabilities. Very much the contrary.

“The Yoruba religion indeed designate a deity, Obatala, as the divine protector of the afflicted, no matter the nature of such affliction. This sensibility is engrained in us from childhood and remains with us all our lives. It operates on the principle of mortal frailty to which all humanity remains vulnerable,” he said.

He recalled the condition of a fellow author, the late Cyril James, who he said had Parkinson’s but still remained mentally alert years after the disease.

“One of my favourite authors, about whom, by a coincidence, I had cause to write quite recently, was CLR James, author of The Black Jacobins, Beyond A Boundary etc. I called him my ideological uncle. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease, but remained alert, lucid and combative for decades after the onset of the disease.

“We interacted politically at the Tanzanian pan-African Congress, the Dakar Festival of Negro Arts and a number of other cultural and political fora. We met frequently in his lifetime, dined together in restaurants, despite his challenge.

“It would be unthinkable, and a desecration of his memory to be part of any activity that mocked his affliction. A further statement will be issued when I have made further enquiries into this strange, uncharacteristic outing of the association,” he declared.