Six Shiite Members Reportedly Killed, Several Others Injured in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as ‘Shiites’ were reportedly killed yesterday in Zaria, Kaduna state, during their annual “Ashura Day” procession – a religious ritual.

The leader of the movement in Zaria, Mallam Abdulhamid Bello, confirmed the killings on Monday night, alleging that a combined team of security operatives attacked the IMN members while observing the religious procession.

According to him, the security personnel shot at the Shiites members indiscriminately, resulting in the death of six people while scores sustained injuries.

Bello gave the names of those killed during the incident as Jafar Magaji Jushi, Kazeem Lawal Magume, Ali Lawal Samaru, Muhsin Badamasi Yakub Zakzaky, Umar Inuwa Anguwar Fatika and another member who he could not identified.

He said the total casualty figures had yet to be ascertained, adding that “alot of people”, have been rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, Wusasa while those in critical condition were taken to ABU Teaching Hospital, Shika also in Zaria.

When contacted, the state spokesman of the Kaduna state police command Mohammed Jalinge, said he was aware of the incident, but had yet to be briefed.

In December 2015, members of the IMN allegedly blocked the road in Zaria, during a similar religious rites, preventing the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who was in Zaria for the Passing Out Parade of the Military School from passing.

The incident escalated into a clash with soldiers, resulting in the killing of over 300 members of the IMN.

The leader of the IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat, were later arrested and detained for five years.

The couple were prosecuted by the Kaduna state government on an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others.

On July 28, 2021, the couple was discharged and acquitted by the state high court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada after a trail that lasted for over four years.