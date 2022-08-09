Rotarian Appoint’s Julie Donli as President of Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Abuja ASO-Golf has named Rtn Julie Eniekado Donli as the new president of Rotarian to take over the mantle of leadership to the next level in services to humanities and to the enabling environment.

The handing over was done on Friday in Abuja as the well wishers and her classmate of 90’s of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria crowded the celebration ceremony.

In her Message, the 2nd president of rotary club, Rtn Julie Eniekedo Donlin said she have five project to implement before her tenure elapse in the area of health, adapting school for water and sanitation, also synergy between all the club members for joint project in planting trees across the country.

The newly elected president said taking into consideration while mapping the project for 2022/2023 rotary year while her tenure lasts.

With the theme: “Imagine Rotary ” which is a call to the Rotarian “I want us to imagine a world free from conflict, war and striving. I want us to imagine a world free from sickness and affliction, where health and wealth abound, a world where both the rich and poor have equal access to clean water, a balanced Ecosystem free from pollution and global warming. Imagine a world where young girl in rural communities have access to sanitary towels, a world where women do not have to die to bring forth life, a world devoid of polio, a world where irrespective of ethnicity, social status and religion, where every child is offered free and compulsory basic education, a world of growing economies and excellent standard of living” She expressed.

Julie further assures that “I will be dedicated to the cause of rotary in this role, the same way I have demonstrated my commitment to various humanitarian activities over the past year.

“It is a good time to remind ourselves of the seven areas of focus of the rotary which are promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies.

In his remark, Dr. James Eromosele, Outgoing president of Rotarian said a Rotarian will look for a community where there is no asset to basic amenities and ensure something is done about it. He assures that the present president will ensure development gets to the grass root.

Also, Dr. Victor Onukwugha, past president of Rotarian, said Rotarian do not just elect president, they elect someone that is capable and that can meet up to standard. He believed that the newly elected president will work and focus on projects the Rotary are keen on, like polio eradication worldwide, hygiene, maternal care.

Also, Mr. Sylvanus Attahiru, chairman of ABU class of 1990’s said the newly elect president has been his course mate right to law school even up till now ad that she has always being in all her career, he believes that she is a goal getter and that she will excellently well in her new post.