RIF Trust to Provide 21st Century Insurance Policy through its Second Citizenship Programmes

Sunday Ehigiator

RIF Trust, a leading residency and citizenship Investment advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa, and a member of the Latitude Group has revealed that its Second Citizenship programmes would equip clients with a 21st-century insurance policy.

In a statement by the firm’s Country Manager, Zuberu Kadiri, he said the programme was necessitated by the changes in the world due to the old and new conflicts, the pandemic, shifting blocs, globalization, and decentralization of state systems, inflation, and rapid digitalization.

“Ensuring global mobility is a primary focus for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), with economic and social shifts sparking legitimate concerns around personal safety, financial stability and generational security.

“Second Citizenship programmes have become a popular choice and ‘Plan B’ for individuals looking to secure access to global opportunities and expansion for their businesses irrespective of their birthplace.

“Our major objective is to give our clients S.M.I.L.E. i.e. Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment, and Education through our Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes,

“We currently live in a world where individuals no longer want to be limited by the country in which they were born, but rather have options to stay or go as they please.”

Kadiri revealed that RIF Trust has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients and their families around the world in securing second citizenship and residency.

“We collaborate with governments around the world to create or develop a wide range of investment migration programmes for clients.”

He equally noted that under its Citizenship by Investment programmes, RIF Trust offers the opportunity to obtain second citizenship in Caribbean countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia through either a non-refundable government contribution or qualified real estate investment.

“In Europe, RIF Trust provides Citizenship by Investment through the Maltese Exceptional Investment Naturalisation (MEIN), granting citizenship within 12 or 36 months and visa-free access to 184 countries, including the UK, EU, and the USA.”

He said the programmes equally provide investors with the right of residence in another country in exchange for an investment in the host country’s real estate or government fund or based on other criteria determined by the government.

“The programmes open prospective clients to live, study and work in countries like the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and Malta.”

Also speaking, RIF Trust Nigeria Managing Director, Ranny Muasher, said the second citizenship programmes are on the rise, attracting HNWIs who are seeking a first-class lifestyle, global mobility, economic opportunities, and also looking to support their home countries by boosting their economies.

“Being limited to a single country in the world today hinders your freedom and access to global opportunities; hence, the need for our second citizenship is the ultimate insurance policy.

“Connect with RIF Trust on social media @riftrust_ng on Instagram and Twitter. For more information on RIF Trust’s Citizenship and Residency by Investment options, please visit www.riftrust.com.”