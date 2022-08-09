Police Dismiss Constable, IG Frowns at Brutality, Extortion

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a Police Constable, Liyomo Okoi, attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters in Cross Rivers Police Command after being found guilty of gross misconduct as captured in a viral video on July 31, 2022, where he was flogging a man with a machete.

This is just as the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, expressed grave disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion levelled against some police officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms.

In a statement issued and signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, the IG, therefore, directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.

He also ordered a holistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose of their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IG’s administration and public safety.

According to the statement, “The IG has therefore directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out a supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive, and do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizens and other members of the public.

“The Inspector-General of Police has therefore reiterated his commitment to ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards and enhancement of the anti-corruption drive with the dedication to entrenching human rights-driven policing in the country.

“The IG expressed confidence that the current overhauling would improve the effectiveness of the units, and rid them of negative elements who deviate from the standard operating procedure of the units and the Nigeria Police Force in general.”