NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference, Abuja 2022 Ends on a Cheerful Note

Stakeholders in the Justice and Public Interest sector have warned that unless concerted efforts are made to rescue the Judiciary from several challenges that beset it, the rule of law may remain elusive in the country.

Rising from this year’s Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) in Abuja, the jurists urged stakeholders to do more to secure the independence of the nation’s Judiciary, and ensure that it does not remain the whipping boy among the three arms of government.

In his address, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola noted that the electioneering season is about to set in, adding that it “is in a period like this, that the executives or those seeking and aspiring for political positions will not tread on the path of the rule of law, the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but will rather act on their whims and fancies to clinch power”.

Represented by Supreme Court Justice, Uwani Abba Aji, Justice Ariwoola accused politicians and the executive arm of undermining the rule of law, adding that past and present regimes in Nigeria “have not ceased to intervene and interfere in the premises of the Judiciary and have almost diluted its supposed sanctity, whittled down its powers and authority, and tampered with its independence and autonomy through various ways and means”.

“I conclude that the underminers of judicial authority must understand that since the three arms of government, though separated, but fitly fused, are joined together to bring out the best in any government or democracy, undermining one arm or the other, is to spell doom and anarchy for that government, even to the detriment of the underminers.”

Hon. Justice Inyang Okoro, also of the Supreme Court, warned while delivering the Keynote Address on the theme, ‘The Undermining of Judicial Authority in Democracy’, that “Nobody, whether government or citizen, is allowed to undermine an order of court or judgement”, adding that disobedience to court orders should be criminalised.

In his address, NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata said: “As the NBA has repeatedly advocated under my administration, the imperatives for an effective Judiciary in Nigeria entail the appointment/selection of suitably qualified Judges, as well as discipline of the few erring Judges; judicial autonomy/independence of the Judiciary, which has a direct bearing on the welfare of our judicial officers; and the need to enhance efficiency and efficacy of the justice delivery system, to reduce the chronic delays and congestion of cases in Nigeria. All of this, if addressed, will significantly address the challenges that currently undermine the authority of our Judiciary”.

In his welcome address, the NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Dr Monday Ubani noted that, the Judiciary “has not been well-treated by the other arms of government”, adding that “the Judiciary has remained a poor cousin, a weeping and aggrieved sibling in a relationship of three brothers of equal age and status”.

Goodwill Messages were delivered by special guests from ROLAC, UNICEF, the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the diplomatic corps from Australia and Switzerland.

Among the topics dissected at the Conference were “Disobedience to Court Orders & the Slide to State of Anarchy;” “Strengthening Judicial Authority in a Democracy through Effective and Sustainable Strategies;” ‘The Impediments to Seamless Execution of Court Orders in Nigeria – Any Way Out?’ ‘Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on Human Rights Investigation by Defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Other Specialised Units: The Process, Enforcement of the Panels’ Decisions/Rulings – Challenges, Achievements and Lessons Learnt,’ and ‘A Disruptive Approach to Public Safety and Access to Justice Using Technology’.

