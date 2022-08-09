itel Awarded Most Innovative Tech Brand of the Year 2022 by Titans of Tech Awards

itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing affordable and good quality consumer electronic products boasting excellent user experience, was recognized by the Titans of Technology Awards as the Most Innovative Tech Brand of the Year at the award event held on the 22nd of July 2022. The celebratory event, which was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos, was a platform for itel’s continuous contribution over the years in bringing tech innovation and products to the African market to be recognized.



Notable guests at the event included Eng. Ernest Nduwke (OFR), the Chairman, MTN Nigeria and former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). He applauded the organizers of the event for their consistency over the years. He reiterated that in recognising excellence, celebrating commitment and rewarding winners, the Titans of Tech Awards is contributing to efforts at building the nation’s telecommunications industry.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel Marketing Manager (West Africa 1) receiving the award at the Titans of Tech Awards

The Convener of the Awards, Don Pedro Aganbi, noted in his welcome address that the Awards is a platform dedicated to recognizing the achievements, successes, and triumphs of key stakeholders across the entire digital technology spectrum and telling the stories. He insisted that awards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, inculcate competitive spirit and spur the industry to greater heights.

This recognition is coming on the heels of itel’s reimagination of their brand identity and products offered to Nigerians, and Africans at large. Before winning the latest Best Tech Brand of the Year, itel had already bagged multiple honors including being the 15th Most Admired Brand in Africa 2022. itel has also firmly held the No. 1 place in terms of the global market share of smartphone brand under $100 and feature phone brand, over the years.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel Marketing Manager (West Africa Region 1), stated that, ‘It is a great honor for itel to be recognized as the Best Tech Brand of the Year pioneering affordable technology adoption on the continent. Over the years, we have grown into a well-recognized brand with a diversified portfolio of tech products. This could not have been possible without our partners and customers who have chosen to Enjoy Better Life with itel. We will continue to set the pace and follow the path.’

The Titans of Tech Awards is a proof of itel’s incredible innovation and market recognition in the industry and reflects that itel’s development strategy is clear and correct. itel has promised to continue to bring innovative tech products suitable for the African market.