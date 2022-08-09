How to Explain Bitcoin Value to Skeptics

This digital money is among the most traded cryptocurrencies globally, with investors reaping massive returns from their Bitcoin long-term investments. However, there is a percentage of people in the world who are yet to adopt this digital money. These individuals are skeptical about the viability and worth of this electronic currency. Also, they can trade Bitcoin via exchanges such as this link https://bitcoin-prime.app/ and enjoy low transaction costs.

The decentralization of Bitcoin, influence from the media, volatility, and the issue of the carbon imprint are the main reasons why people are still skeptical about this electronic currency. However, when trying to convince someone unsure about this virtual money, you should remember that different people value different things. What’s more, the reasons that you find convincing about this electronic currency are not the same reasons people find convincing. So, when trying to convince someone about this virtual money, keep that in mind. However, here is how to explain the value of this electronic currency to skeptics.

Bitcoin is Not a Get Rich Quickly Scheme

Many people view this digital currency as a chance to get rich quickly. However, that is not the case. There are higher chances of reaping huge benefits from Bitcoin investments and incurring losses from these virtual money investments.

As a result, do not convince skeptics that this digital currency is a chance to get rich quickly and that this digital currency offers higher opportunities for making profits than losses. Instead, convince them that this digital currency is a store of value and, simultaneously, a medium of exchange. So, if these skeptics invest in Bitcoin due to its utility, they will stay longer and sleep easier.

People who invest in this virtual currency with a long-term goal stay invested for the long term. So, if you see the potential of this digital money, it is impossible to continue being skeptical about its value.

Bitcoin Transactions are Not Too Expensive

Unlike bank transactions which take days to be completely expensive, Bitcoin transaction fees are minimal to none. Therefore, ensure that skeptics understand that the expenses involved in transacting with this electronic currency are minimal.

Most skeptics believe that transactions involving this virtual currency are costly. This digital currency has a higher value than traditional currencies due to its limited supply. More so, this digital currency is easier to exchange and safer.

Therefore, convince skeptics that Bitcoin transactions are a better alternative to traditional money transactions.

Make Reasonable Claims

When trying to explain this digital currency to a skeptic, make a point of not using complicated terms. Individuals that invested in this virtual asset early are familiar with its related terminologies. And these include words like decentralization, permissionless and anonymous networks. However, those new to this virtual currency may not know such terms and their meanings.

As a result, use more familiar and convincing words to help change how skeptics view this virtual currency. Remember that a lot of complicated terms are not beginner friendly.

Specialize in Various Use Cases

When convincing skeptics about this electronic currency, talk to them about how people can use this digital money. Some people claim that this digital currency is similar to PayPal and will not sit well with you. However, if you want to correct them, tell those skeptics that this virtual currency is much more than PayPal. Make them believe that this virtual currency is the next future of money.

Do not try to correct skeptics too harshly about something they address about this digital money wrongly. With time, they will understand that this electronic currency is more than PayPal.

Final Thoughts

Explaining the value of this electronic currency to skeptics is a complex task. These people have already decided that Bitcoin is not an ideal investment. However, convincing skeptics will be easier when you follow the above directions.