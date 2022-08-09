Celebrating Dr Abimbola, an Astute Principal of Records

Sunday Ehigiator writes that it was nothing short of gratitude and good wishes, as committee members of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), alongside some top management staff of the Atlantic Hall School recently held a send-off dinner for the out-going Principal of the school, Dr Tunji Abimbola, at the SRS Restaurant, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island area of Lagos State

An accomplished education consultant, school administrator, and school governor, with expertise in curriculum development, teacher and whole school appraisal and support (coaching and mentoring), staff recruitment, retention and training, new school design, development, establishment and set-up and the provision of Information, advice and career guidance, these are some of the profile of Dr Abimbola who took over as Principal of Atlantic Hall School in 2020, at a time every stratum of human lives were affected by the ravaging pandemic.

Despite contracting Covid-19 thrice within the space of the 19 months he was Principal, with one of those times being severe, he never succumb or let that affect his call to duty, but made sure the school felt his magic wand, by facilitating transformational structures (both in learning, infrastructure, teaching, and character), as evident in the success stories of students of the school at the global stage.

Before joining Atlantic Hall, he was Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2015, Acting Principal at Day Waterman College, an 11-16 coeducational private boarding school in Abeokuta, Ogun State from April 2016 to September 2017 and Governor and Chairman of the Education Committee at Day Waterman College from 2009 to 2017.

It didn’t take him long to leave his remarkable imprints on the soil of Atlantic Hall School, with the latest of these being the success recorded by his students who received a British Council Award for the best result in Nigeria and the World, thereby going on to win three medals in all, as the best result in Nigeria, in Mathematics, Best Result in Nigeria in Economics and the best result in the world in Food and Nutrition.

The students equally won a national award for the Best Environmental Video, which focuses on sustainability and an environment-friendly school.

These and many other successes informed the decision of the PTA committee of the school to celebrate him as he steps out as Principal of the school after two eventful years, to face his other life dreams and purposes.

Speaking with THISDAY, an elated Abimbola said he is not considering retirement yet. “I am moving on to working with another British firm, and we are going to start another building project in Dubai, but we are going to take about two or three months of rest, then begin the project in October.

“I also want to start a charity, working with underprivileged children both in Nigeria, Africa and all over the world. And I also want to support children who need care, encouragement, motivation or mentorship. I want to do something that will continue to make me feel relevant and also contribute to the development of the young ones.”

Reflecting on his time at Atlantic Hall, he said, “The job I do, I rarely do it to be celebrated. I do it because I love it. So it’s strange to me that this kind of event is happening, but I’m also delighted that, when you work like this, you don’t understand that people see the little seeds that you sow kind of event is happening, but I’m also delighted that, you don’t understand that people see the little seeds that you sowing, and the little works that you are doing around.

“I have impacted knowledge into my team. What I set out to do is to develop a high-performing team, a team that can stand on its own and operate even without me being there. A system-driven school and I think with that, I have left behind a legacy of Leaders, both at a high level, middle managers and the lower level.

“And I have left behind happy children, happy parents and a happy governor, a whole school community that I feel that has spent two years, enabled by God, but very effective and powerful two years that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Speaking about the celebrant, the Acting PTA Chairman, Atlantic Hall School, Mrs Maureen Awobokun, described him as a hardworking and friendly man.

According to her, “He has been with us for two years and has done such a fantastic and outstanding job for those years. We thought it was only fit and proper for us to have a little quiet sendoff for him here.

“He is a hardworking man, if not almost a workaholic, very warm, friendly, very good with children, very open to suggestions and gets on very well with members of the PTA Exco, he’s like a big brother to us, and we are going to miss him. My parting word for him is for him not to go too far away from us because we are not going to let him go. He could change location but he will always remain a member of the Atlantic family.”

Also speaking, the Chairman Governing Board of Trustees, Atlantic Hall School, Mrs Eniola Fadayomi described Dr Abimbola as an experienced teacher, administrator, seasoned educator, and a professional to the core.

“We thank him for all the contributions he has made to the development of Atlantic Hall School, and we know that we shall continue to lean on all his achievements for the school, and we are sure that we will also be able to count on his support just as he will also be able to count on our support as we look into the future.

“We wish him the very best in all his endeavours. We are very happy and pleased to have had him with us, and we will miss him. But we will leverage on all the education and structure he has left behind.”