  • Tuesday, 9th August, 2022

Al-Makura Donates Five Trucks of Fertilizers to Farmers

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, yesterday, donated five-truck load of assorted fertilizers to farmers in his senatorial district.

Al-Makura also donated assorted quantities of herbicides and pesticides to the farmers to complement the fertilizers inputs.

He said while presenting the farm inputs to the farmers in Lafia, that the gesture was his own little way of supporting the administration of Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule.

He said: “Only recently, the governor distributed trucks of fertilizers across the state that benefited tremendous numbers of farmers. However, the demand for fertilizer is unlimited. The price is exorbitant.

“For some of us that are supportive of the state government and part and parcel of the system, we have to go extra miles to see what we can do to support the effort of this administration.”

The Acting Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, flagged off distribution of the farm inputs and charged beneficiaries to make maximum use of the inputs in order to guarantee food security in the state and the country at large.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.