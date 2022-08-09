Al-Makura Donates Five Trucks of Fertilizers to Farmers

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, yesterday, donated five-truck load of assorted fertilizers to farmers in his senatorial district.

Al-Makura also donated assorted quantities of herbicides and pesticides to the farmers to complement the fertilizers inputs.

He said while presenting the farm inputs to the farmers in Lafia, that the gesture was his own little way of supporting the administration of Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule.

He said: “Only recently, the governor distributed trucks of fertilizers across the state that benefited tremendous numbers of farmers. However, the demand for fertilizer is unlimited. The price is exorbitant.

“For some of us that are supportive of the state government and part and parcel of the system, we have to go extra miles to see what we can do to support the effort of this administration.”

The Acting Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, flagged off distribution of the farm inputs and charged beneficiaries to make maximum use of the inputs in order to guarantee food security in the state and the country at large.