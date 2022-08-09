Again, Amotekun Intercepts 168 Suspected Invaders, 40 Motorcycles, Cows in Ondo

Fidelis David



Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, have intercepted another 168 suspected invaders with dangerous charms, who cleverly concealed themselves as well as 40 motorcycles beneath cows loaded in two trucks in the state.

This comes four days after the corps arrested 151 suspected charm-carrying invaders cleverly concealed behind bags of rice, around Sango, Akure/Ado road.

While showcasing the latest suspects at the command headquarters in Akure yesterday, the state Commander of the corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said they were intercepted around Itaogbolu-Iju, in Akure North LGA by his team who were on ‘stop and search’ as they became suspicious of their movement.

Adeleye explained that investigation revealed that they were coming from Kano and Jigawa states, while they claimed that they were picked in groups along the road and they had no destination.

He said: “After the profiling of the earlier ones, majority of them that do not have any case to answer we, saw them back to where they came from but we found out that the influx of invaders still continues.

“On Sunday, our stop and search team saw these two trucks they told them that they were on their way to Ondo state with cows after careful examination we found out that they carefully concealed about 40 motorcycles with 168 people lying down beneath the motorcycles.

“The upper floor has cows, the middle has motorcycles wrapped and dismantled and at the lower floors, we have 168 people lying down, such that if you are not careful, you won’t observe it. So, we questioned where they were going and why they packed themselves and why they were avoiding people and they said they were going to Ondo State.

“Upon interrogation many of them did not have address of where they are going, nobody invited them and we are becoming curious of these invasions. I called it invasion because you see over 100 able-body men concealing themselves under animals, it shows they are up to negative motives”, Adeleye said.

Adeleye clarified that after investigation and profiling, if they don’t find anything on them and as long as they don’t have anybody ready to take custody of them in Ondo state, the corps would send them back to their various states.

“We have commenced profiling but we want to warn citizens of the state to be wary of visitors because nobody knows how many of such invaders had managed to enter the system. We saw these ones with charms which we are yet to ascertain what the mission is.

“Those who own the motorcycles, they confessed that none of the motorbikes had papers and of course, they photocopied some papers but you can see one engine number in 30 motorcycles which clearly shows that they were forged documents.

“We will find out how they got the motorcycles and also find out their mission in Ondo State. If they don’t have any credible thing to do in the state, we will send them back,” he stressed.

He added: “As a Nigerian regardless of geopolitical zone, you have the right to lawfully go to any part of the country, but it is the unlawful part we are contesting. When you now move in a suspicious way that would amount to criminality, that is where it puts you to question.”