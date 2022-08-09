2022 SPIDEL: Host NBA Event in Sokoto Soonest, Akpata

Steve Aya



The incoming administration of the NBA, has been urged to organise another NBA event in Sokoto State as soon as possible.

The outgoing President of the NBA, Mr Olumide Akpata, made this remark while giving his welcome address at the recently concluded 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference in Abuja. He noted that, the reason is for the State to know that the Bar has nothing against her, and to demonstrate the Association’s vote of confidence in the Government.

Mr Akpata also called for an improved standard of living for judicial officers and the solution to their peculiar needs, in order for the Judiciary to effectively play its role in the fight against terrorism and insecurity currently bedevilling the country.

According to the NBA President, the fight against terrorism is a fight that all arms of government should get involved; the executive with the security outfit, and the Judiciary in the prosecution and conviction of culpable offenders.

“While you will agree with me that, the war against insecurity is the primary responsibility of the executive arm of government which superintends over Police and the other State actors, the other arms of government equally have a role to play. For the Judiciary, the war against terrorism does not end with the arrest of terror suspects, but must end with the prosecution and conviction of those found guilty in accordance with the constitutional and relevant statutory provisions. For the Judiciary to perform this role effectively, the peculiar needs of the Judiciary must continually be addressed.”

#upjudicialsalaries

“The degenerate welfare and working conditions of the nation’s Judiciary are serious, and will be treated as such. A democratic government standing on a tripod comprising the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, cannot stand where one of its three pillars, the Judiciary is not properly nurtured, maintained and sustained, to deliver on its very pivotal constitutional duties.” – President Muhammadu Buhari