Wike: Rivers Politicians Recruiting Thugs, Cultists Ahead of 2023 Elections

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that some politicians in the state have started recruiting thugs, cultists and ex-convicts ahead of their political aspirations for 2023.

The governor in a state broadcast yesterday said he is aware that owners of hotels and entertainment centres have allegedly agreed to give out their premises to politicians and political parties as a base for the gathering of said political thugs across the State.

Wike, who said the report was from reliable intelligence, warned that the state government will not allow any politician, no matter his previous or present position the chance or opportunity to upset the prevailing peace and security in Rivers State.

“Similarly, we will not allow any political party, be it the All Progressives Congress(APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)or the Social Democratic Party(SDP) to threaten the safety and security of lives and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery or violence.

“Accordingly, we have already alerted and set the security agencies on the trail of these misguided politicians and leaders of political parties and stop them in their tracks with the full weight of the law.

“We also wish to warn owners of hotels and proprietors of relaxation centres to take notice and desist from releasing their facilities for politicians and party leaders to use to meet and plot against the peace, safety and security of our state.”

The governor further warned that the state government will pull down hotels and other entertainment places that are linked with such criminal political activities.

“I wish to reiterate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of lives and property throughout the state and to reassure everyone that we shall continue to spare no effort to keep Rivers State safe and secure.

“We urge residents to be vigilant while going about with their normal activities and promptly report any suspicious gatherings or movements in your vicinity to the attention of the security agencies for necessary action.”

The governor commended Rivers people for the support and solidarity they have given to his administration since May 2015 till date.

According to him, his administration truly appreciates the trust the people of the State have continued to place in his administration to advance the collective peace, security and progress of the State.

“I wish to reiterate that our commitment to the shared covenant for a new, secure and prosperous Rivers State remains strong as ever and we will neither relent nor waiver in our determination to deliver all that we set out to achieve to advance our security, progress and prosperity before the end of our administration.

“We have done so much and achieved a lot in the last seven years but there is still much more to be delivered. I can assure you that, and as you are witnessing, we will continue to deliver meaningful projects until our last day in office.

“As you all know these are very turbulent times in the history of our country as the level of insecurity across all parts has never been this bad.

“Nevertheless, we thank God Almighty for the prevailing high level of peace and security in Rivers State relative to the near calamity that has befallen most other parts of the country.”

Governor Wike also lauded security agencies, for their efforts, courage and dedication to keeping Rivers State substantially safe and secure in the face.

He said the state have faced a very daunting operational difficulties, including the lack of adequate support systems and motivation from the federal government.

“The government and the security agencies have laboured hard to secure the prevailing peace and security, which we are determined to sustain for the benefit of the progress of the State and the wellbeing of our citizens.”