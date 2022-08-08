  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Rivers Denies Structural Failure on 10th Flyover

Latest | 10 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has described as false and misleading information circulating on social media that its 10th flyover bridge undergoing construction at Rumukrushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, had structural failure leading to partial collapse.

THISDAY observed at the site that an excavator horizontally collided with an already launched beam while trying to assist a tipper that got stuck. The beam moved out of place and affected the other beams, which slightly damage the beams on that row.

In his reaction to the incident, the Special Assistant on Media and Documentation to the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Dornubari Kiinee, said that the incident was avoidable. 

Kiinee said: “Our attention has been drawn to a misleading narrative concerning the incident that occurred at the Rumukrushi (Tank) Flyover project site yesterday, Saturday, August 6, 2022.

“What happened yesterday was not an issue of structural failure but was entirely an accident caused by some careless heavy equipment operators.

“Routine construction works were going on the site when an excavator horizontally collided with an already launched beam while trying to assist a tipper that got stuck. The beam moved out of place and made impact on other beams. This caused damage to the beams on that row.

“The erroneous narrative being propagated by mischief-makers is with the sole aim of causing unnecessary panic amongst unsuspecting members of the public.”

He urged Rivers State’s people to disregard the rumoured collapse, saying that “the structural integrity of the 10th flyover is not in dispute in anyway. What happened was an avoidable incident caused by two careless equipment operators.

“To the glory of God there was no casualty. The management of Julius Berger has been notified by the Honourable Commissioner for Works; the damaged beams will be removed and new ones will be relaunched. There is no need for panic as the situation is fully under control,” he assured.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.