Osun Guber Election Devoid of Manipulation, Says APM Chairman

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Chairman of Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Osun State, Mr. Ezekiel Adegboyega, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting free, fair and credible gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Adegboyega remarked that the governorship election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere and expressed gladness that the inhabitants of Osun were free to choose the leader of their choice without any interference from any quarters.

He noted that the July gubernatorial election was devoid of manipulation, saying that it was a thing of joy that the will of the people eventually prevailed.

He spoke yesterday on the sideline of the party’s state congress that was held in Osogbo, Osun State’s capital, where he was elected the state chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The newly elected APM’s chairman urged members to spread the gospel of the party and assured them of victory in the next year’s elections in the state.

He said: “The last election was very good. There was nothing like manipulation because most of the party agents worked in so many polling boots and they had no any bad records. I can commend INEC that it was a very credible election.

“The election tribunal petition by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is normal. If two people are involved in wars, one would emerge and the other person who was defeated would react as he feels appropriate. It is very normal everywhere. He has been defeated. So, he has to look for excuses to defend himself. It is not a big deal.

“Everyone knows it was a free and fair in Osun. There is nothing like manipulation, nor crisis. If anyone goes to the court to challenge it, it is very common. When you don’t win in the court you accept defeat.

“My advice to the members of APM is that we should go to the grassroots and start mobilising people. A new political party can emerge today and defeat the incumbent party. It depends on the way you people work, and how you convince the people in your vicinity.

“We have been elected today and we are going to work very well. We are going to become a well-known party not only in the state but in the country.

“By the grace of God we will defeat all the House of Representatives and House of Assembly members. I believe that when God is backing you, there is nothing greater.”