  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Osun CP Disbands Surveillance Tactical Squad

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Olawale Olokode, yesterday ordered the immediate disbandment of Commissioner of Police’s Surveillance Squad (CPSS).

According to a statement that was issued in Osogbo yesterday by the Osun State Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Opalola Yemisi,  the dissolution is coming on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the squad.

Yemisi said that the dissolution is with immediate effect and enjoined all personnel attached to the squad to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment while investigation has commenced at the State Criminal Investigation De-partment (SCID).

She said: “the CP is using this medium to state that, this will serve as deterrent to other tactical squads in the command, as the command under his watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is unbecoming of a police officer.”

The command, however, enjoined the public to rekindle their trust in the police, as the command is committed to giving them improved policing services that would stand the test of time. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.