Osun CP Disbands Surveillance Tactical Squad

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Olawale Olokode, yesterday ordered the immediate disbandment of Commissioner of Police’s Surveillance Squad (CPSS).

According to a statement that was issued in Osogbo yesterday by the Osun State Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Opalola Yemisi, the dissolution is coming on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the squad.

Yemisi said that the dissolution is with immediate effect and enjoined all personnel attached to the squad to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment while investigation has commenced at the State Criminal Investigation De-partment (SCID).

She said: “the CP is using this medium to state that, this will serve as deterrent to other tactical squads in the command, as the command under his watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is unbecoming of a police officer.”

The command, however, enjoined the public to rekindle their trust in the police, as the command is committed to giving them improved policing services that would stand the test of time.