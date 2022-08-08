NSCDC, UN Women Partner to End Violence against Women in Politics

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and United Nations Women have expressed readiness to work together to ensure that women’s rights, including those in politics, are protected.



The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, pledged the commitment of the NSCDC to protect women’s rights and assist in ending violence against women in politics.



He stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the UN Women Country Representative, Ms Beatrice Eyong, at the UN House in Abuja at the weekend.

The civil defence boss stated that to promote women’s rights, he established the gender unit and launched the Gender Policy Document to mainstream women into policies and programmes of the NSCDC at all levels.



“About this time last year, we launched the gender policy document to ensure we have a guideline for the operation of the gender unit in all our commands across the federation,” said Audi. “The event also ushered in my decoration as a “He for She” by the Honorable minister of women affairs, Mrs Dame Pauline Tallen, in recognition of our effort to promote women inclusiveness in our service since the beginning of my administration.”



Audi assured the UN Women Country Representative of Women’s safety in the country.

He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the security of the lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners.

Eyong commended the NSCDC boss for his involvement in the fight for women’s rights.



“We shall expand our partnership with the NSCDC to leverage the expertise of your Agro Rangers unit to provide security for rural women who are farmers as well as our officials when the programme commences,” she explained.

Eyong also sought NSCDC’s support in preventing the trafficking of women and girls, stating that about 18.5 million children are out of school, and over 10 million are girls.