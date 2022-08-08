NGF Convenes First National Summit on Golf

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) led by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has summoned the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit for August 31 – September 2, 2022.

The summit, scheduled to hold at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, will discuss topical issues relating to the development and growth of golf in Nigeria.

The occasion, which is supported Royal Ceramics, Polaris Bank, Anchor Insurance, AIT, NTA and Golf Garden, will be chaired by the Chairman of IBB Board of Trustees, Gen IBM Haruna (rtd), while the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare will be the special guest of honour.

Over 70 Captains of golf clubs from across the country will attend the Summit along with other critical stakeholders to enable the entire golfing family chart the way forward to developing golf across the country and network with international bodies within the golf space.

Runsewe said the Summit will open a new network for golfers across the country particularly on the World Handicap System (WHS), which the NGF is working out to integrate the Nigerian golf community to the entire world.

He alos noted that NGF would want to use the platform to galvernise the support and understanding of the golf captains from across the country by working out and moving the game to a new level.

“As the apex golf body in Nigeria, NGF is working out a plan that will open new opportunities for upcoming golfers.We are working on youth development programme. The federation is excited about Iyeneobong Essien and wishes to congratulate the 16-year-old for her outstanding performance at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship in Northern Ireland where she placed the first runners up.

“She has made Nigeria proud and the golf federation will ensure it discovers more upcoming golfers from across the country,” Runsewe said.