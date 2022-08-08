Kwara PDP Deputy Guber Candidate Tasks Stakeholders on Peace

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, at the weekend stressed the need for all party stakeholders from Kwara South to embrace peace and unity for the electoral victory of the party in the next general election in the state.

Makanjuola, a two term member of the House of Representatives, who represented Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti federal constituency at the National Assembly, stated this in Omu-Aran during the Kwara South PDP stakeholders’ consultation meeting.

He said the development also became imperative in view of the need to shun all forms of action that may prevent the party from taking over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the next elections.

The former federal lawmaker added that the party has taken its pride back now among other political parties in the country, noting that: “It is high time the party stakeholders desist from actions that may hinder the progress.”

He opined that: “There is need to consolidate this grip by embracing peace and unity so as to crown it with the winning of the forthcoming general election in the state.”

Makanjuola appreciated the former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for his continuous support for Kwara South PDP and the state.