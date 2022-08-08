  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Kogi Gov Inaugurates Boundary Committee to Curb Insecurity, Crisis

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure peace and security among the neighbouring states, the Kogi State Government has inaugurated the State Boundary Committee to manage all boundary issues from other states and within.

The state Governor, Yahaya Bello, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration of the Kogi State Boundary Committee at the Government House in Lokoja at the weekend.

Bello explained that the move became imperative to maintain peace and tranquility, and adequate security within and outside Kogi State.

He stated that the state is bounded by nine states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Niger Benue Kwara, Edo, Delta Anambra, Ekiti and Ondo.

The governor pointed out that the setting up of the Kogi State Boundary Committee was by the National Boundary Commission Act 2006, which empowered state governments to set up boundary committees in their states.

He, therefore, charged the members to put in their best to ensure continued peaceful co-existence in the state.

Bello recalled that before the advent of the present administration in the state, there had been a boundary crisis between Anambra and Kogi States, pointing out that the state Deputy Governor, Edward David Onoja, is expected to be the Chairman of the Kogi State Boundary Committee.

While responding on behalf of other members, the Deputy Governor, Onoja, lauded Bello for his initiative, noting that Kogi State is bound by the most number of the states, and it is expected that the state should experience crises and incidents.

He, however, assured the governor that all the members of the Kogi State Boundary Committee would use their wealth of experience to navigate the murky water that may arise in the course of their assignment.

