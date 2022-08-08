Group Passes Vote of  Confidence  on TETFUND Executive Secretary



Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A group, the Northern Youth Initiative for Governance (NYIG) has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Mr. Sunday Echono for implementing and executing the mandate of the agency within his hundred days in office.



Speaking at a press conference in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday, the convener of the group, Mr. Alfa Ebune, said after a discrete independent assessment on the performance of the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, the group was absolutely satisfied with his performance.



Ebune said the TETFUND boss was able to execute infrastructure development, sponsorship of scholars within and outside the country and workshops across all federal and state tertiary institutions geared toward improvement and development of instructions in the country.

“We have seen his midas touch in both state and federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria. We therefore pass a vote of confidence on him because for a short time in office he was able to hit the ground running by virtue of his achievements.



“Our organisation will continue to support him and also support other appointees of President Buhari who are equally doing well like Arch. Echono,” he said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for putting a round peg in a round hole in appointing

Echono the head of TETFUND, the youth leader described him as a man with long standing records of commitment and dedication to work when he held sway as the permanent secretary federal ministry of education.



Ebune who is also the chairman, stakeholders committee, Nigeria Youth Congress North central appealed to heads of tertiary institutions to ensure effective, diligent and prudent management of interventions provided by TETFUND.

He also charged tertiary institutions who are not up to date in the assessment of interventions for their institutions to be proactive in doing that in the interest development.

“We learnt that some tertiary institutions are yet to asses even 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 TETFUND interventions. Such institutions should brace up to do the needful” he said.