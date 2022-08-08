Group Advocates Humility for Credible Leadership

Gilbert Ekugbe

The president, Blue Orange, Mr. Charles Odunukwe, has emphasised the need for business leaders to prioritise humility to achieve credible leadership.

According to the president during the launch of Blue Orange, humility is power, saying that business leaders must exercise their leadership positions to serve the business community.

In his words: “Humility is power and most of the people you see here today are big men in the society, but they are choosing to serve. The fact that you are a Governor does not make you a big person, but puts you at the position of a servant. We should lead when we are at leadership positions. You must ensure that other people have eaten before you eat, but when you take it otherwise, the leadership style is wrong and this is what we want to bring back to the society.”

He noted that as a group, it has decided to come together to share a common course which he said includes bringing transformation, development, mentoring and sponsoring seminars in the area of custom and tradition, moral and good behavior, lamenting that some of these values have been lost in the society since the advent of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

“Some of these values we feel are almost disappearing from the society and we tend to forget the fact that humility pays and that no matter the status of any person in the society, we must bring ourselves down so that you can have a good rapport with people you lead and this is part of what we are taking back to the youths and that is why we set out to sponsor seminars by going to schools, colleges, universities to make our younger ones understand the need for them to behave well,” he added.

“In other words, taking that moral back to them. You know some of the things our parents cannot do and some of the things that ICT is taking away from us. The key thing is to go back to the youths and educate them on morals,” he averred.