Famodun Condemns Killings of Two APC Members during PDP Crisis in Osun





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the state government under Governor Gboyega Oyetola would not entertain any actions and inactions from the PDP capable of disturbing the peace of the state.

According to the state Chairman of the APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday, he stated that the alleged killings of the two APC members by suspected PDP thugs in Ede during the disagreement on the sharing formula of the PDP left-over election fund was senseless, primitive and wicked.

Famodun noted that the shameful and wicked act of killings of fellow human beings over electoral loots by the suspected PDP thugs was an indication that the state PDP is fundamentally challenged.

The state APC chairman stated that “it is not uncommon for thieves to fight over their loots, but what we shall frown against is the deliberate twisting of the cause and actors in the obnoxious violent attack.

“The PDP and their handlers should be reminded that the state is a product of the law, and no individual, no matter his status in the society, would be allowed to turn our peaceful state into a theatre of war under the administration of the peace-loving and easy-going Governor Oyetola.

“The state Commissioner of Police should thoroughly investigate the unsavoury incident, especially in the area that concerns an alleged compromised police chief, who is said to be eyeing the position of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) in the dreamt Adeleke’s government, who was said to be on an illegal duty where the innocent members of our party were slaughtered like rams by the suspected PDP thugs, with a view to getting to the root of the incident.

“The said police officer should tell the world his mission in Ede, and whether he took permission from the state Commissioner of Police before going to another area of crime in Osogbo.”

According to him, “I will enjoin all the members of our party not to take laws into their hands as there are subsisting laws capable of dealing with the situation.

“I am, through this medium, extending my condolences to the families and members of our party who lost their loved ones during the avoidable but shameful PDP’s crisis in Ede yesterday.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Olabisi Atanda, disclosed that: “There was a meeting of PDP where misunderstanding ensued over money released for the last governorship election.

“There was altercation among the people at the meeting, and one of those in attendance brought police into the meeting to make arrest.

“It was at that time that one person called Kuranga was hit by bullet. I can’t confirm if he died or not. The incident led to stampede in a market in the area, as people ran in different directions. But peace has returned to the town.”