Ethiopian Airlines Launches Tour Activity Services

Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, has partnered with the globally leading online booking platform GetYourGuide, to offer passengers an unforgettable travel experience.

This partnership provides Ethiopian Airlines’ customers easy access to book travel activities alongside their flight. Passengers will have the option of booking high quality and well-curated tours and activities online either immediately after booking flights or at a later date.Regarding the partnership Ethiopian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Lemma Yadecha said, “Ethiopian strives to offer passengers a service beyond just travel and its ancillary services are its tools in doing so.

The new partnership with GetYourGuide will be the new stream of convenience our leisure passengers can enjoy. Putting our vast network and GetYourGuide’s services in major cities around the world into consideration, our passengers will have a great number of exciting experiences to choose from.”