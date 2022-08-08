  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Ekhomu’s Foundation Relaunched

Rebecca Ejifoma

Family of the late Dr. Ona Ekhomu is set to relaunch his foundation, the Dr Ona Ekhomu Educational Foundation (DOEEF) with scholarships awarded to undergraduates tomorrow, August 9, at Our Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. 

The relaunch is in memory of the first Chartered Security Professional in West Africa and former Chairman of Transworld Security System, the late Dr Ona Ekhomu. He died on 9th August 2021 at 66 after an illness.

While the memorial service will hold at 1pm at our Saviours Church, Civic Centre Panoramic View Tafawa Balewa Square, the reception will follow  at Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Lagos at 3 pm.

The late Ekhomu was revered as a global leader in industrial security. He was also a founding member of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) International in Nigeria.

Upon his death, his wife, Mrs. Victoria Ekhomu, took up the gauntlet to continuously drive her husband’s legacies, especially with the foundation and the scholarship.

The late chief was born on 26th March 1955 in Irrua, Edo State. He is the author of the highly acclaimed book on security awareness, Effective Personal & Corporate Security (2009), Kidnap: Face to face with death (2014).

He was also the president of  AISSON and the Africa Representative of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO).

