Ecobank Rewards 100 Customers in Monthly Draw

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the names of 100 customers who are the first set of lucky winners in the super Rewards season 3 campaign monthly draw with N50,000 cash prize each.

The Super Rewards Campaign is a customer-focused initiative designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty. Season 3 will reward a total of 200 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 within two months, while two customers will go home with N1 million each at the end of the Season. The two-month campaign kicked off on June 20th and will run through to August 21st, 2022.

Announcing the first set of winners in a statement made available to THISDAY, the Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ms. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the campaign is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience. She urged customers to position themselves and be part of the second set of winners later this August.

She stated: “Now is the perfect time to open an account with us or reactivate and fund your dormant account. The Super Reward campaign, which was initiated by Ecobank in March 2021 is designed to promote a healthy savings culture amongst Nigerians and reward customer loyalty to the Ecobank brand. The success of season 1 and 2 campaigns followed by customers’ demand led to the introduction of Season 3. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1,600 customers being rewarded N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week,” she stated.

Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Head Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, Daberechi Effiong, said the conditions to qualify for the campaign are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded.

According to her: “New customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 while existing customers should make minimum deposits of N5,000 into their accounts. Customers with dormant account will also qualify when they reactivate and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000.”