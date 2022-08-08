  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Dariye, Nyame Rleased from Prison Four Months After Presidential Pardon

Kuni Tyessi

Former Governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who were granted pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari in April have been released from Kuje Custodial Centre.

Their release is sequel to the receipt of the letter of clemency from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee by the Controller General of  Corrections, Haliru Nababa. 

In a statement signed by the 

Command Public Relations Officer, 

FCT Command, Mr. Chukwuedo Humphrey, the pardon which was granted earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari was done based on recommendations from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee.

“The controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed acting upon the directives of the Controller General also released three other inmates who were granted pardon from the Suleja custodial centre.

“The pardon which was granted earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari was done based on recommendations from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee

 who have interviewed all inmates based on deteriorating health status, age as well as good behaviour and industry during the period of serving their sentences. 

“The release is sequel to the receipt of the letter of clemency from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee by the Controller General of  Corrections Haliru Nababa.”

