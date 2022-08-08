  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Buhari Nominates Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Upstream Regulatory Commission

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Muhammad Sabo Lamido to the Senate for confirmation as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, the president said Lamido was being nominated due to the death of Hassan Gambo, who occupied the position until his demise.

President Buhari urged the Senate to confirm the nominee “in the usual expeditious manner”.

