2023: I Remain Plateau LP Guber Candidate, Says Margif

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State, Ambassador Yohanna Margif, has said that he is still the authentic flag bearer of the party in the state, urging the people to disregard anyone parading himself as the new candidate of the party.

Addressing newsmen in Jos yesterday, Margif said that some individuals had approached him “requesting that I relinquish the hard earned ticket to them, but being the serious minded politician that I am, I felt it will be unwise to toy with the party mandate and the peoples trust hence my stern refusal to grant their wishes.

He said: “Surprisingly, while I was strategically going on with my campaigns, my attention was drawn to a purported and illegal primary election by some disgruntled political elements who disguised themselves as members of Labour Party in Plateau State in which one Dr. Patrick Dakum emerged as my replacement.

“While I find that Kangaroo arrangement, which is obviously borne out of desperation laughable, it is imperative I set the records straight. I wish to state clearly that I am the only and authentic governorship candidate of Labour Party in Plateau State.

“I wish to state clearly that I have not in any way contemplated withdrawing from the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State and I will not withdraw from the race.”

“I am in the contest to win the election and give Plateau people good governance that will enthrone development.

“I am not in the contest to withdraw, and the ticket of Labour Party in Plateau State is not for sale. Therefore, those who are clamouring for the ticket and misleading gullible Plateau people and Nigerians that I have withdrawn from the race should desist forthwith.”

He threatened legal action if his mandate is tempered with and admonished his supporters to remain calm and disregard any rumour of his purported withdrawal from the race.

Margif added that he would boost the economy of the state, provide security, and boost tourism of the state, if elected.