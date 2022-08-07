Unveiling the New GMD… Real Reason Tony Elumelu Anointed Alawuba

It is the dawn of a new era at the United Bank for Africa (UBA). Even with economic trials faced by most sectors, Tony Elumelu and his ever-progressive group of decision makers have decided on the best replacement for the GMD position, formerly held by the brilliant Kennedy Uzoka. This replacement is none other than Oliver Alawuba, who has been with UBA since 1997.

Anybody who knows anything about UBA’s operations understands that the bank always prepares for the future. So it is with the new appointment of Alawuba to the GMD position. Close sources noted that Alawuba’s big promotion came on the heels of Elumelu’s approval, and there is a reason he was selected for the enviable position.

While announcing Alawuba’s takeover, Elumelu noted that Uzoka has exhibited transformational leadership, especially in putting the customer first. The Heirs Holdings man also noted Uzoka’s immeasurable contributions to the launching of UBA in Mali, the acquisition of a wholesale banking license in the United Kingdom (UK), and the establishment of a branch in United Arab Emirates, Dubai, specifically. So, based on all these, no ordinary person can continue from where Uzoka stopped. Only a person as gifted and devoted to UBA as Alawuba.

Every year of Alawuba’s 25 years in UBA demonstrates his dedication and loyalty. It is on this account that he has been appointed many times to occupy senior roles, including the positions of UBA Ghana CEO, CEO of UBA Africa, and Group Deputy MD. Thus, Alawuba’s bump up to GMD of UBA Group along with similarly gifted individuals like Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Ugochukwu Nwagodoh, Alex Alozie, and Emem Usoro, is a big win for UBA worldwide.