  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Top Dignitaries Honour Governor Dapo Abiodun at Father’s One Year Memorial Service

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

By itself, human life is fragile. It takes someone else or something external to make our lives impactful and significant. In the case of the late Pa Emmanuel Adesanya, father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, it was he who sounded the horns of value in the lives of other people. Thus, as Governor Abiodun remembered his father a few days ago, homage was paid to the late educationist and life coach.

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the country. Most of these tributes only remember Pa Adesanya as the father of Governor Abiodun, whereas others remember him as the disciplined instructor who taught others to live according to the moral code hidden in their hearts. Nevertheless, every person remembered the late legendary character as an impactful figure and one of those who contributed significantly to the wave of progress currently ongoing in Ogun.

Pa Adesanya passed away on August 2, 2021, in the United Kingdom. He was 89 at the time, but so very proud of all he had accomplished, but more so of what his children accomplished, especially the governor. Thus, at the one-year memorial service, Baba Teacher, as he was fondly called, was remembered for more than just his own life.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.