Top Dignitaries Honour Governor Dapo Abiodun at Father’s One Year Memorial Service

By itself, human life is fragile. It takes someone else or something external to make our lives impactful and significant. In the case of the late Pa Emmanuel Adesanya, father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, it was he who sounded the horns of value in the lives of other people. Thus, as Governor Abiodun remembered his father a few days ago, homage was paid to the late educationist and life coach.

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the country. Most of these tributes only remember Pa Adesanya as the father of Governor Abiodun, whereas others remember him as the disciplined instructor who taught others to live according to the moral code hidden in their hearts. Nevertheless, every person remembered the late legendary character as an impactful figure and one of those who contributed significantly to the wave of progress currently ongoing in Ogun.

Pa Adesanya passed away on August 2, 2021, in the United Kingdom. He was 89 at the time, but so very proud of all he had accomplished, but more so of what his children accomplished, especially the governor. Thus, at the one-year memorial service, Baba Teacher, as he was fondly called, was remembered for more than just his own life.