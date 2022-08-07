NYSC Urges Corps Members to Shun Cultism

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah has cautioned corps members against belonging to any cult related activities saying the Scheme has zero tolerance for cultism.

Fadah gave the warning during a visit to NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state on Saturday.

He advised corps members to demonstrate high level of discipline to enhance their future careers.

The director general equally warned the corps members against using the social media for spreading fake news, fuelling of hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development.

The director-general reminded the corps members that white-collar jobs were no longer readily available, urging them to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) to be self-employed.

“There are the dos and don’ts of the scheme, the few among don’t is these; cult and cultism, we have zero tolerance for that.

“Secondly, use of social media, we are in a twenty first century generation that social media is very important, but make sure you use it in a positive way and not in a negative way.

“Then drugs and drug related issues. Please, don’t indulge in anything related to drug. You can be more than this, just continue behaving very well and aspire to achieve your heart desires. Make sure you train yourself in any of the vocational skills.” Fadah said.

He assured corps members that their welfare and security remained top priority of management of NYSC.

Fadah reminded the corps members to be patriotic and aspire for greatness as the future was very bright for them.

The director-general told them that he served in Akwa Ibom as a corps member 30 years ago, and now in his second coming to the state as the director general of the scheme.

“Am very glad to see that the environment is very clean and everyone is in a very safety mood.

“Continue in that mood, just like what I told you, 30 years ago, I was in Afaha Nsit camp in Akwa Ibom state as a corps member and today am back as the Director General of NYSC.

“You equally can be like me. I wish you a successful stay in Akwa Ibom and may God bless you,” he said.

He urged members of staff of NYSC to treat the corps members with empathy, show them love, as great opportunities lies ahead of them.

The DG charged the corps members to be of good conduct, maintain discipline and abhor social vices as the sky is their limit.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe on behalf of the corps members lauded the director general of NYSC for his visit to the camp, support and assistant to the scheme.