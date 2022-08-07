  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Mádé Kuti Preaches Peace in ‘No More Wars’

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Afrobeat singer Mádé Kuti recently released a new single ‘No More Wars’ from his forthcoming album,  in which he campaigned for peace in a tumultuous world. The song which was written and composed by the young musician draws from a deep understanding of the insecurity and global wars that are making headlines. Kuti preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening true values during trying times.

The song which is the Grammy nominee’s first musical release after the U.S. tour with his dad, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force band, showcases the Afrobeat storytelling tradition which fuses soulful Afrobeat chords, horns and voices in creating a unique sound that will resonate with young and older Nigerians as well as international audiences.

“‘No More Wars’ is entirely about temper, control, and focus. It’s about experiences

I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react,” said Kuti. “The lyrics are inspired by my father’s consistency in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue, and deliberately cruel people inside and outside of his circle.”

The single was produced by Sodi Marciszewer and GMK; and released by Partisan Records. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.