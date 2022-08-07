Mádé Kuti Preaches Peace in ‘No More Wars’

Afrobeat singer Mádé Kuti recently released a new single ‘No More Wars’ from his forthcoming album, in which he campaigned for peace in a tumultuous world. The song which was written and composed by the young musician draws from a deep understanding of the insecurity and global wars that are making headlines. Kuti preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening true values during trying times.

The song which is the Grammy nominee’s first musical release after the U.S. tour with his dad, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force band, showcases the Afrobeat storytelling tradition which fuses soulful Afrobeat chords, horns and voices in creating a unique sound that will resonate with young and older Nigerians as well as international audiences.

“‘No More Wars’ is entirely about temper, control, and focus. It’s about experiences

I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react,” said Kuti. “The lyrics are inspired by my father’s consistency in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue, and deliberately cruel people inside and outside of his circle.”

The single was produced by Sodi Marciszewer and GMK; and released by Partisan Records.