LASU Law Lecturer, Praise Ogabi’s Love for Imparting Knowledge

“Imparting knowledge is only lighting other men’s candles at our lamp without depriving ourselves of any flame,” says Jane Porter.

No doubt, Praise Ogabi, a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, is a strong believer in this deathless quote. Imparting knowledge is her pastime and she is not ready to stop doing so soon.

The respected don is set to launch a new book titled ‘More Than A Conqueror ‘ on 12th August 2022 at the Parliamentary Hall Student Arcade, Lagos State University. The book addresses bipolar affective disorder and drug addiction, which she brings into real-life experiences.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Praise will be authoring a book, as she had previously regaled the reading public with an audiobook, ‘Psychology of Divorce’ before her first book (in print) titled: ‘Finding me: My Journey to Wholeness’.

The young lecturer disclosed that she gets inspired by real-life experiences to bring out stories to life. Her writings are contemporary and intriguing stories that appeal to the head and heart.