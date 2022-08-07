  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

LASU Law Lecturer, Praise Ogabi’s Love for Imparting Knowledge

Life & Style | 8 hours ago

“Imparting knowledge is only lighting other men’s candles at our lamp without depriving ourselves of any flame,” says Jane Porter.

No doubt, Praise Ogabi, a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, is a strong believer in this deathless quote. Imparting knowledge is her pastime and she is not ready to stop doing so soon.

The respected don is set to launch a new book titled ‘More Than A Conqueror ‘ on 12th August 2022 at the Parliamentary Hall Student Arcade, Lagos State University. The book addresses bipolar affective disorder and drug addiction, which she brings into real-life experiences.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Praise will be authoring a book, as she had previously regaled the reading public with an audiobook, ‘Psychology of Divorce’ before her first book (in print) titled: ‘Finding me: My Journey to Wholeness’.

The young lecturer disclosed that she gets inspired by real-life experiences to bring out stories to life. Her writings are contemporary and intriguing stories that appeal to the head and heart.  

