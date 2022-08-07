Kayode Ajulo: Living His Best Dream

Just like any ambitious child, Kayode Ajulo, a renowned legal practitioner, had envisioned the path he wanted to tread in life to be relevant to humanity. This became more forceful when he came in contact with several legal luminaries who patronized his father’s bookshop in those days. Among other things, he had been fascinated by their dressing; hence, he had vowed to be a lawyer later in life.

As fate would have it, he’s today not just a barrister at law but a celebrated one who has also become a source of inspiration and benevolence to many. Those who know him too well say he dislikes doing things in half measures, as he believes that what is worth doing at all is worth doing well. This explains why he often pursues anything he is passionate about with undivided attention.

His wonted strive for excellence had propelled him to the limelight in his early days at the Bar, when he stood up for the Yorubas by defending the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) leaders, the late Dr. Frederick Fasehun and Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, against the Federal Government of Nigeria that charged them with a treasonable felony. Even now, many still remember how Ajulo, a former senatorial aspirant and National Secretary of the Labour Party, had backed the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in the build-up to the APC special convention. It is said that Ajulo’s input and contributions were outstanding, as he deployed rare advocacy skills, uncommon intellectual sagacity, points of legality and financial resources within his means to project Osinbajo to the admiration of all.

Having attained the status of a national officer of a political party, he had been pressured to dump the wig and gown for the ballot, especially as it concerned the governorship position of Ondo State, but he resisted the temptation and rededicated himself to the bar and bench.

Interestingly, fashionable Ajulo has continued to break barriers in the professions, considering the fact that he recently appeared for the National Assembly against the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation, in the famous political and constitutional case that bordered on the legality of Section 84 (12) of the newly signed Electoral Acts 2022.

Prior to that, he had saved Bamiteko Adeolu, a condemned teenager from the death row in the Ekiti Division of Court of Appeal, and had also been involved in another case of national interest, where a record judgment of reversal of final forfeiture was handed in favour of Ajulo’s client, Hima Boubakar, a Nigerien military contractor and arms dealer, to mention a few.

The cerebral Yoruba and Scottish aristocrat is also having a great time as the Editor-in-Chief of Castle Law Journal, a prestigious law journal for scholars and researchers in the field of law. Unarguably, one will not be far from the truth to conclude that Ajulo, the 11th Mayegun Aare Ona Kakanfo, is living his dreams