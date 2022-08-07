  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Jimoh Ibrahim as History Maker

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

These are great times for a lot of people in Nigeria, including the well-known lawyer, politician, businessman, and philanthropist, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim. Recently, he made history and entered the permanent books of the University of Cambridge when he graduated with a Doctor of Business degree at the university.

It is something of a new page in the history of the University of Cambridge and no other than Ibrahim is the first entry on that page. Although it might have seemed like a sure deal for Ibrahim, he is the first person to receive that award in 800 years.

To show full appreciation for Ibrahim’s accomplishment, a lunch party was held in his honour at the University Arms, on Regent Street, Cambridge. And it was during the lunch party that the man’s success really shined, especially with his thesis about ‘How Megaprojects are Damaging Nigeria and How to Fix It: A Practical Guide to Mastering Very Large Government Projects.’

Indeed, Ibrahim has shown himself to be a true academic and Nigerian, especially with his thesis. In his position as the Chairman and CEO of Global Fleet Group, even with the corporation’s business interests across West Africa, the man’s heart has always beat for Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.