Jimoh Ibrahim as History Maker

These are great times for a lot of people in Nigeria, including the well-known lawyer, politician, businessman, and philanthropist, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim. Recently, he made history and entered the permanent books of the University of Cambridge when he graduated with a Doctor of Business degree at the university.

It is something of a new page in the history of the University of Cambridge and no other than Ibrahim is the first entry on that page. Although it might have seemed like a sure deal for Ibrahim, he is the first person to receive that award in 800 years.

To show full appreciation for Ibrahim’s accomplishment, a lunch party was held in his honour at the University Arms, on Regent Street, Cambridge. And it was during the lunch party that the man’s success really shined, especially with his thesis about ‘How Megaprojects are Damaging Nigeria and How to Fix It: A Practical Guide to Mastering Very Large Government Projects.’

Indeed, Ibrahim has shown himself to be a true academic and Nigerian, especially with his thesis. In his position as the Chairman and CEO of Global Fleet Group, even with the corporation’s business interests across West Africa, the man’s heart has always beat for Nigeria.