James Amuta Explores Organ Trafficking in ‘Black Harvest’

The award-winning screenwriter and director James Amuta is unfolding the dirty crime of organ trafficking in his new film, ‘Black Harvest’. The film which is in post-production revolves around a group of hostages who are held in a kidnap-for-ransom situation by a terror group. However, it turns out that the hostages and their captors are all victims of an illegal organ trafficking cartel.

Amuta disclosed that the story development began in March 2022.

“My inspiration for this film, like my other films, comes from being bothered about disturbing trends in society that often get swept under the rug. Illegal organ trafficking has been going on for a while now and not until recently it became news,” he explained, referring to the organ trafficking allegation against Senator Ike Ekweremadu. While there is no semblance to the senator’s case, Amuta opined that the film will throw more light on the dark world of organ trafficking and illegal transplant tourism. Co-produced by Amaka Samuel-Okon, the film stars Kelechi Udegbe, Elvina Ibru, Greg Ojefua, Michael John, Lavinna Verma, and Tope