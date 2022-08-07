Flavour Heads to Dallas for Level’d Up Tour

Nigerian Highlife musician Flavour N’Abania will be performing in Dallas, USA on August 13 as part of his North American Tour which is packaged by Big A Entertainment. The ‘Level Up’ crooner embarked on the tour tagged ‘Level’d Up’ on July 15 with a spectacular all-white party at Ebony House of Vibes in Houston. His next performance was in Omaha, Nebraska where he entertained fans with a medley of songs. Flavour who earned an enviable reputation as the King of Highlife Music of his generation will also perform at the Summerstage Festival in New York on August 14 as well as in Chicago on August 26, 2022. Throughout September and October, the musician will perform at different venues across North America such as Washington DC, San Francisco, Columbus, Los Angeles, Vancouver and