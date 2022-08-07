  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Flavour Heads to Dallas for Level’d Up Tour

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Nigerian Highlife musician Flavour N’Abania will be performing in Dallas, USA on August 13 as part of his North American Tour which is packaged by Big A Entertainment. The ‘Level Up’ crooner embarked on the tour tagged ‘Level’d Up’  on July 15 with a spectacular all-white party at Ebony House of Vibes in Houston. His next performance was in Omaha, Nebraska where he entertained fans with a medley of songs. Flavour who earned an enviable reputation as the King of Highlife Music of his generation will also perform at the Summerstage Festival in New York on August 14 as well as in Chicago on August 26, 2022. Throughout September and October, the musician will perform at different venues across North America such as Washington DC, San Francisco, Columbus, Los Angeles, Vancouver and

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.