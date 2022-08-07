Encomiums as  Sanwo-Olu Commends Runsewe

These are truly happy times for the DG of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe. Some days ago, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu took his time to praise and commend the NCAC DG on the many things he has accomplished in every position he has held. And with so many praises from the number one person in Lagos, a place deeply beloved by Runsewe, the NCAC man has been elevated infinitely and is now far nobler than the majority of noble Lagosians.

There is no doubt that being hailed and hallowed by one’s principal is a reality that considerably few have come to know. For Runsewe, this reality might actually become something of a lifestyle and that is because of the seriousness with which Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded Runsewe’s accomplishments, comparing them to things only people who love the entire nation of Nigeria would do for their cities.

The governor’s encomium to Runsewe came about when the latter visited the governor. Sanwo-Olu stated that Runsewe is one of the handfuls whose minds are always set to the tune of “What can I do for Nigeria’s unity and cohesion?” Sanwo-Olu’s commendations are logical considering the extent to which Runsewe is working to make sure that the forthcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), the EKO NAFEST 2022, is as big a deal to Lagosians as Sanwo-Olu and Runsewe are making it.

In Sanwo-Olu’s defence, there is probably no one so committed to making the festival a success as Runsewe. And this shows. It is Runsewe who is so very sure that Lagos’ hosting of the event will redefine both the state’s economy and Nigeria’s. It is Runsewe who continues to insist that gathering under the umbrella of things like NAFEST is a healthy proposition for national unity. It is Runsewe who is clear on the fact that culture can be adopted as the vehicle to crash down the majority of the limitations holding back the country from being its best.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s praises of Runsewe are not far-fetched at all. Such individuals are needed to shine their lights on different parts of the country, bringing illumination to problems and suggesting lasting solutions to them.