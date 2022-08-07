Double Celebration for the Jangs in Jos

Plateau State is currently enjoying the after-effects of the double celebrations that took place a few days ago, as the people of the state honoured the family of their former Governor, Jonah Jang. The happy man, along with his charming wife, Ngo Talatu, played host to a lot of their relatives, friends, and associates in the colourful 2-in-1 event that made Jos stand still. It was their 50th wedding anniversary and also the 70th birthday of the former First Lady of the state.

For the Jangs, the celebration was received with the typical grace that has become synonymous with them. As they celebrated in the state capital, Jos, goodwill messages continued to flow in from every corner of the country. Nevertheless, none of that joy could compare to the delight to be found in the celebrants themselves, especially Madam Jang.

For those that don’t know the Jang family, they were the number one family in Plateau for two consecutive terms, 2007 to 2015. During this period, Jang, an Air Commodore, used different methods to establish Plateau as a strong point of economic growth and progress. In many ways, Jang was successful, which is evidenced by the cheers his wedding anniversary elicited from the people even though it was supposed to be a quiet event.

Even now, there are still strong residues of his work, albeit they are gradually being eroded by the multicoloured hands of political rivalry. Nevertheless, the 78-year-old former Military Governor of Benue and Gongola states is still doing very well for himself.