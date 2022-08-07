Darey, Kaffy Billed for World Culture Festival

Ahead of the maiden edition of the World Culture Festival (WCF) scheduled for August 21, 2022, in Nigeria, The Happiness Centre has confirmed Nigerian soul singer Darey Art Alade and professional dancer Kafayat Shafau, famed as Kaffy, in its lineup of billed acts.

Alade and Kaffy will join over 3,700 artists around the world for the event that leverages song, dance, meditation, and dialogue.

WCF is a global event series organised by the Art of Living, a volunteer-based non-governmental organisation founded in 1981 by Ravi Shankar. Held in over 25 countries, and attracting a global audience of over 370 million individuals, the festival aims to foster a more compassionate and harmonious society through celebration.

Excited about the prospect to create an impact, Kaffy revealed that the festival’s aim to promote nation-building and personal growth piqued her interest to share her gift of dancing. “I’ve been able to impact positivity in the lives of people in my nearest environment,” said Kaffy. “So coming to the Art of Living aligns with the thoughts that already exist. We need to amplify the importance of being who we are in Africa..”

On his part, Alade who will be stepping into a dual role as an events manager —through LiveSpot360 — and performer applauded the initiative that promotes unity.

“It’s time to look within to see who we are, express ourselves, find our essence, find our core. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, our religion, our ethnicity, or our background, has nothing to do with the end goal. If we’re all agreeing that without peace there can be no prosperity, we can be able to leave a better future for our children,” he said.

In a similar vein, Managing Director, Happiness Centre, Akshay Jain said:

“The Festival will reflect how the different parts of Nigeria can come together, dance and celebrate. And in that celebration, we stand as one Nigeria. So, it is to give the message that we are one and together we can build a good Nigeria.”

The World Culture Festival will be held at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites.