Culturati Academy Calls for Entry into Vocational Session

Culturati Academy, the skill acquisition and youth empowerment arm of African culture and creative promoting brand, has called on Nigerians to register for the 2022 vocational year.

The session will run from August to September this year. It will offer Modeling, Fashion Designing, Make-up, Arts & Crafts, Catering & Mixology, Tourism, Furniture/Upholstery, Leather Works, Hair Styling, and Content Creation.

It will train participants in liberal courses as well as technical courses like Software Engineering, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Custom Web Development, Product Management, and Product Design (UI/UX) at the Culturati Tech Academy.

Speaking about the essence and impact of the academy since it was established in 2020, the Founder of the Academy, Idris Aregbe disclosed said, “The creative industry can conveniently accommodate African youths, endowed with a plethora of creative talents.

“The gap in the strategic needs of African countries can be bridged by well-articulated direction of the creative industry, where the energy of youths can be guided to meaningfully and sustainably contribute to socio-economic fortunes. This is the rationale behind the establishment of the academy “As a platform that Engages, Empowers and Supports African youths”.

According to Aregbe the rationale behind Culturati Academy is essentially on exploring how the strong potentials of African youths can be modulated and accelerated on the back of culture towards socio-economic development.

Continuing he said, “The time youths waste before and even after the university, usually exploited by vices, could be eliminated by a concerted effort at strategically positioning the creative industry to absorb their creative energy.”

“While it takes at least four years to get a university degree, and possibly more years to get a job, young people could become vibrant economic agents in less than 1 year, positively contributing to the economy with a dynamic creative industry.

“With economic power, they can afford their school fees and study much more conveniently. The positive ripple effects are just tremendous,” Aregbe averred.

Culturati is Africa’s largest cultural fusion. For 16 years, it has dedicatedly remained a reliable platform providing opportunities for Africans and people of varying backgrounds to come together in a deliberate effort to engender collaborative alliances and partnerships that will reward cultural excellence, empower cultural buffs and youths with technical skills, create business opportunities for Africans to leverage on while celebrating the continent’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.