BBNaija S7: Who Leaves Big Brother’s House Tonight?

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

On tonight’s live eviction show, at least one of the nominated housemates Cyph, Amaka, Christy O, Phyna and Khalid may be evicted. Big Brother flipped the script this new season by not only dividing the housemates into two levels but also giving the Head of House more power to determine who gets to stay or leave the house.

Anyone who wins the Head of House gets immunity from possible eviction for himself and the housemates on his level. He will determine the nominees from the other level that will face possible eviction. He is also at liberty to seek the opinion of his housemates regarding his choices but would never reveal his final picks to his housemates.

So far, the Level One housemates have been enjoying that spotlight but Level Two have been taking the shine on Friday Night task presentation.

Right from the first week, the Level Up housemates have been entertaining fans with drama. From the argument between Chichi and Bella over a task, Phyna and Amaka’s spat, and the altercation between Beauty and Ilebaye that led to Beauty getting a strike from Big Brother. The second week also came with its dose of drama. EloSwag, whose passionate kiss with Phyna at the first Saturday Night Party was a talking point on both levels, exploded when Bella and Chomzy continued to taunt him. He bared his mind and asked them to stop with the jokes but the pair paid him no attention, leading to a confrontation where Sheggz was willing to get violent with EloSwag. However, fans of EloSwag defended him on Twitter for baring his mind.

The Level Two housemates also had their share of drama with Amaka and Modella, the fake housemate, arguing over who should have won the Showmax task.

With the first eviction holding tonight, housemates will have to level up their game to remain in the game.