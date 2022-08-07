  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

BBNaija S7: Who Leaves Big Brother’s House Tonight?

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

On tonight’s live eviction show, at least one of the nominated housemates Cyph, Amaka, Christy O, Phyna and Khalid may be evicted. Big Brother flipped the script this new season by not only dividing the housemates into two levels but also giving the Head of House more power to determine who gets to stay or leave the house.

Anyone who wins the Head of House gets immunity from possible eviction for himself and the housemates on his level. He will determine the nominees from the other level that will face possible eviction. He is also at liberty to seek the opinion of his housemates regarding his choices but would never reveal his final picks to his housemates.

So far, the Level One housemates have been enjoying that spotlight but Level Two have been taking the shine on Friday Night task presentation.

Right from the first week, the Level Up housemates have been entertaining fans with drama. From the argument between Chichi and Bella over a task,  Phyna and Amaka’s spat, and the altercation between Beauty and Ilebaye that led to Beauty getting a strike from Big Brother. The second week also came with its dose of drama. EloSwag, whose passionate kiss with Phyna at the first Saturday Night Party was a talking point on both levels, exploded when Bella and Chomzy continued to taunt him. He bared his mind and asked them to stop with the jokes but the pair paid him no attention, leading to a confrontation where  Sheggz was willing to get violent with EloSwag. However, fans of EloSwag defended him on Twitter for baring his mind.

The Level Two housemates also had their share of drama with Amaka and Modella, the fake housemate, arguing over who should have won the Showmax task.

With the first eviction holding tonight, housemates will have to level up their game to remain in the game.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.