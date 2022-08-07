  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

BBNaija S7: Christy O, Cyph Evicted, Beauty Disqualified

Life & Style | 22 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha

Two housemates Christy O and Cyph were evicted from Big Brother’s House on the first live eviction show Sunday night. The housemates who belonged to Level 2 are the first housemates to leave the house.

Earlier in the evening, Beauty, a former beauty queen, was disqualified for her provocative behaviour in the house. Last Sunday, she received a strike for provoking Ilebaye after the Saturday Night party. Again, after this weekend’s party, she got into a fit over her supposed lover Groovy’s dance with Chomzy, another housemate on Level 1. She threw her wig and glasses at Groovy and attempted to break Groovy’s microphone. 

The live show also came with new twists. Like last Sunday, Big Brother introduced two new housemates. But they are not fake housemates. Big Brother described them as riders. They are Big Brother agents and will partake in the games but not win prizes. They will also be nominated but cannot be evicted and will be in the game till the end.

With three Level 2 housemates out of the game, only 9 eligible housemates are competing with the Level 1 housemates who are yet to face eviction.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.