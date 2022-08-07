Another Feather to Nasiru Danu’s Cap

The Chairman/CEO of Casiva Limited, Nasiru Danu readily comes to mind when one considers businessmen who have enjoyed tremendous goodwill based on their character and business acumen. Indeed Danu’s potent influence cannot be overlooked.

For the Dan Amana Dutse of the Dutse Emirate in Jigawa State, his circle of friends cuts across the who-is-who in the high society, including captains of industry, monarchs, politicians, socialites and celebrities.

Danu, a highly reputed businessman, politician and philanthropist of note, is a top player in the oil and gas sector of the country and also a reputable member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has an unprecedented track record in business spanning over a decade with interests mainly in oil and gas.

Likeable and suave, Danu has been reputed for his early start and interest in business. His dexterity in business stands him out among his peers and also earned him a place among the 100 Most Influential Nigerians in 2017.

A few weeks ago, the serial entrepreneur won the Entrepreneur of The Year Award organised by the reputable magazine, National Waves, at the Airport Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos. Danu’s laudable stint in business puts him alongside renowned African business leaders like African richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu.

The unassuming and shrewd businessman gives back to humanity through his foundation known as The Nasiru Haladu Danu Medical Mission Foundation, which has engaged in philanthropic projects like the free medical mission in Dutse, Jigawa State capital where about 5,000 people, including men, women and children received medical attention from American medical specialists.