AMAC Chairman to Appeal Judgement Nullifying Election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Christopher Maikalangu at the weekend said he would appeal the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Election Tribunal judgment nullifying his emergence as winner of the February 12 area council elections.

Maikalangu, who won the council election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on his supporters to remain calm for the needful to be done.

This was revealed in a statement his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ephraim Audu and Senior Special Assistant on Media, Kingsley Madaki jointly issued in Abuja Friday night.

“Following the judgment at the FCT election tribunal, the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council has renounced the judgment that was passed in favour of the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

The chairman, therefore, called on his supporters to remain calm and not take laws into their hands as his legal team had already appealed the matter at a competent court.

Maikalangu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of February 12 AMAC chairmanship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He polled 19,302 votes to defeat Murtala Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 13,240 votes.

