Weststar, Toyota, Stallion, CFAO Headline Auto Journalists’ Training

Bennett Oghifo

Weststar Associates Limited, Stallion Motors, Toyota Nigeria Limited and CFAO Motors have thrown their weight behind this year’s Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Training/Capacity Building Workshop holding Friday, 29th, July, 2022 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja.

Weststar, the lead sponsor of this year’s training programme is the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria.

Already, Weststar has indicated maximum interest and support for the training programme which is the 7th edition in the series.

This is not the first time, Weststar is supporting the training programme. Apart from marketing the renowned brand it represents in Nigeria in the past 15 years of existence.

Similarly, Stallion’s automotive group which represents an array of globally renowned automobile brands has always thrown its weight behind the annual training programme.

Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited, with Nissan Motors South Africa was the lead sponsors of the 2018 edition.

Others sponsors of this year’s training programmes are Toyota Nigeria Limited and CFAO Motors, franchise owners of the Mitsubishi and Suzuki brands in the country.

Keys facilitators at this year’s training programme are Kunle Jaiyesimi, deputy managing director of CFAO Group who is also the chairman of the Auto & Allied sub-Sectoral group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, (LCCI) and Dr Oscar O. Odiboh, a lecturer at the Mass Communication Department of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

NAJA is the umbrella body of Nigeria’s motoring journalists which cuts across the print and online publications. The training workshop is an annual training programme, organised to refresh the minds of practicing auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide.